Red Flag Warning conditions return Tuesday, damaging gusts possible

Today’s Forecast:

Main story today will be the high winds and fire danger across the area. Red Flag Warnings will be in place starting at 11 am this morning. The strongest winds will be for the southern I-25 corridor, southeastern mountains and eastern Plains.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings return to Southern Colorado on Tuesday (3/18/25)

On top of Red Flag Warnings, High Wind Warnings will remain in effect across Southern Colorado for the next 24-36 hours. Temperatures will drop today by 8 to 12 degrees depending on where you are.

KOAA weather The threat for damaging wind gusts will keep Southern Colorado under a High Wind Warning Tuesday-Wednesday

Our upper-level pattern will bring another cold front across the area which will create snow showers across the mountains today. I-25 and the Plains won't see much moisture from this storm system, with a light dusting of snow at most later tonight into very early tomorrow morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 25. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting at 11 am for the Pikes Peak Region, with gusts today around 40-50 mph. Around sunset tonight, a strong cold front will shift the wind from the southwest to the north. Strong gusts to 65 mph in parts of El Paso County will follow, prompting a High Wind Warning from 7 pm until noon Wednesday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 29. Weather threats for damaging wind gusts and high fire danger will remain at a premium on Tuesday, with peak gusts today ranging from 50-60 mph in Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 31. Mild and windy, with peak gusts in the 30-50 mph range on Tuesday. Due to slightly higher relative humidity, we're not expecting Red Flag Warning conditions today in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 14. Similar to Fremont County, we will not see any Red Flag Warnings today in Teller County. Forecast wise, it will still be windy during the day, with gusts to 50 mph. Snow showers will be possible tonight, with a trace to 2" through Wednesday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. A fire to ice forecast, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 am until 8 pm. Starting at 7 pm, a High Wind Warning will go into effect, with northerly gusts tonight to 65 mph. A chance for snow will return this evening, with a trace to 2" of accumulation through Wednesday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s. High wind threats and high fire danger threats will remain in place on Tuesday as our next storm brings very little moisture to the Plains of southeastern Colorado. Peak gusts today and tonight could top 60-65 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. A rare overnight Red Flag Warning has been in effect on the southern I-25 corridor since Monday morning. It will remain in effect today until 8 pm. There's also the threat for damaging wind gusts today to 75 mph, with the highest gusts in Huerfano County.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 0s/10s. High Wind Warnings will remain in effect today until 7 pm, with mountain gusts in some areas up to 90 mph. The potential for snow will move into the mountains this evening, with a few inches of accumulation into Wednesday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Windy conditions will lag behind this cold front Wednesday and Thursday, but start to diminish going into Friday. We will likely see fire danger return on Thursday, especially towards the San Luis Valley and southern I-25 corridor. Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s and low 60s on Thursday thanks to the downsloping winds. Not too many clouds will be in the area, and this will also help to warm us up. We aren't tracking any other incoming systems for the I-25 corridor and the plains for the next 7 days.

____

