Records possible Tuesday as the heat swells over Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening for parts of Southern Colorado, with the main focus being the Pikes Peak Region, Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa. There's also the potential later tonight for some storms to develop across the eastern Plains. Otherwise, it'll be a mild night as lows only cool down to the 50s and 60s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 62; High: 95. The heat will continue to build on Tuesday, and as some mid and upper level moisture moves into the state, we can't rule out the possibility of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm for the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 64; High: 101. Sunny and hot on Tuesday in Pueblo, with the potential for our second triple digit day of the year.

CANON CITY: Low: 64; High: 98. Not quite triple digits, but Tuesday's forecast is likely to be the hottest day of the year so far.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 57; High: 86. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny and warm in the afternoon, with the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. We'll really be feeling the heat Tuesday afternoon as highs soar into the upper 80s and 90s. In addition to the heat, an isolated thunderstorm chance will be possible around the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. Sunny, breezy and hot across the Plains on Tuesday as highs climb into the 90s and 100s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Hot and sunny most of the day, with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible around the Raton Mesa area during the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. Warming up in the mountains on Tuesday, with mountain valleys returning to the 80s. Keep an eye on the sky and get those above treeline hikes done early as isolated afternoon thunderstorms will be possible.

Extended Outlook:

The hottest day of the work week is expected on Wednesday, and multiple records could be in jeopardy. We'll shave a few degrees off our daytime highs by Thursday, with further cooling on Friday as a cold front sweeps into Southern Colorado. Moisture will increase behind the front, with strong to severe storms possible on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

