Records likely to fall on the final day of August

Tonight's Forecast:

Other than a few passing showers this evening along the southern border, we're looking at a hazy and mild night across Southern Colorado. An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect for El Paso and Pueblo counties until 10 pm Tuesday. Limit time outside and try to reduce your exposure to potentially harmful smoke and ozone particles.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 94. Even hotter on Tuesday as our forecast of 94 degrees could break the existing record of 93 degrees for the Colorado Springs Airport.

PUEBLO: Low: 60; High: 99. The hot and hazy days of summer will continue on Tuesday, with the afternoon high up near 100 degrees.

CANON CITY: Low: 64; High: 95. Hot and hazy weather on Tuesday as a stagnant airmass sits over the Arkansas River Valley for at least one more day.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 51; High: 83. Poor air quality for Teller County on Tuesday as an Air Quality Alert remains in effect through late Tuesday evening.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Toasty temps on Tuesday as highs soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Seek shade from the ehat, and stay hydrated if you're planning to spend a lot of time outdoors.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s/100s. Sunny and hot on Tuesday, with areas of smoke for the afternoon hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Tuesday is likely to be the warmest day of the week before we transition to a cooler and unsettled pattern starting late Wednesday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Warm and hazy, with only an isolated chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

A large plume of sub-tropical moisture is expected to bring locally heavy rainfall and potential burn scar flooding to the mountains of Southern Colorado starting on Wednesday. Some of this moisture is likely to reach the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains beginning Wednesday night, with heavy rain showers possible on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast from Friday through the weekend as temperatures cool to below seasonal averages.

