Record warmth possible Tuesday as high top out in the 50s and 60s

Today’s Forecast:

December, where have you gone?!? On the Tuesday leading up to Christmas, our highs will be around 15-20 degrees above average, and on pace to set a few records. Afternoon highs on the Plains will warm into the 50s and 60s, with a much cooler mix of 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s in our mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 35. With a high of 63° this afternoon, we could be threatening a record high temperature today at the Colorado Springs Airport. Current record: 64° (1917).

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 29. Our high today in Pueblo will be around 15-20 degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out this afternoon in the mid 60s. Current record: 70° (1917).

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 38. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week in Canon City, with today's high expected to be around 20 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 27. 50s in late December in Woodland Park...yeah, we'll take it! On top of these mild temperatures, dry skies can be expected across Teller County on Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. A mild and breezy morning will give way to a warm for late-December afternoon as highs today in northern El Paso County are expected to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. It will be another beautiful day to get outside and enjoy these unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs on the Plains this afternoon topping out in the 50s and 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy and mild, with highs this afternoon running around 15 degrees above average.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. An overcast day, but not much wind on tap for the southeastern mountains on Tuesday. Some energy coming out of the Four Corners Region later today could lead to a few snow flurries in the Sangres, but accumulations are not expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

Although temperatures will cool slightly late this week, highs will remain above average for this time of the year. Skies each afternoon will remain on the mostly sunny to partly cloudy side, with no precipitation expected for areas outside of the mountains.

This far out, it's the weekend that's still grabbing our attention with a possible shift in the weather pattern being indicated by longer range computer forecast models. While exact details are likely to change, we're tracking the potential for a rain-snow mix Saturday night, with snow showers on both Christmas Eve (Sunday) and Christmas Day (Monday).

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

