Record warmth for Southern Colorado on Thursday, possibly Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be feeling more like May than March with temperatures around 20 degrees above average. Record-breaking heat today is almost a guarantee with the current record for Colorado Springs at 76 degrees. The high for the Springs is expected to get to 79 degrees. For Pueblo that record is 85 degrees with our forecast high at 86 degrees.

The westerly wind is what is going to help us warm up throughout the day, with showers possible in the afternoon. Some of the rain with these showers will evaporate before it hits the ground and similar to yesterday, most areas we think will stay dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 44. We'll be on record watch today in the Pikes Peak Region, with today's high of 79 degrees expected to be our warmest day of the year. Current record: 76° (1988).

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 43. We've already warmed into the 80s twice this week and today will be even warmer, with a high of 86 degrees. This should be warm enough to break the current record of 85°, last set in 1988.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 46. We can expect lower 80s in Canon City on Thursday, with sunshine early giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon and around a 10-20% chance of a passing rain shower.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 38. We'll continue to see more unseasonably warm weather for this time of the year in Teller County, with our high in Woodland Park this afternoon flirting with 70 degrees. Much like yesterday, we could see a rain shower this afternoon, with rain chances around 20%.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Our weather today will be very warm for this time of the year, with highs in the 70s. Clouds will increase this afternoon, with a low end chance of a passing rain shower.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Maybe you like the heat, maybe you don't, but today's forecast will feature highs that will be more than 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. Some areas could get really close to hitting 90!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Warm and a bit breezier on Thursday, with peak afternoon wind gusts up around 25 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will feel more like May than March, topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Snowmelt temperatures will remain the big story this afternoon in the mountains, with highs today soaring into the 50s and lower 60s. As clouds develop this afternoon, there's a 20% chance of a passing rain or snow shower.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will bring another chance of record-breaking heat across the area. Fire Weather Watches have been put into place from noon to 9 pm Friday for parts of Southern Colorado. Gusty winds combined with how dry it's been lately is what is leading to this concern. Winds will be gustier farther south along I -25. Humidity values will fall as low as 10 percent. A couple of disturbances will move through giving us more of an active pattern going into the weekend.

The first system that moves through, later on Friday, looks to impact Denver and we will likely miss out on any precipitation. A second system will bring periods of rain on Saturday evening and some snow in grassy areas along the Palmer Divide. Showers will remain possible into Sunday, with more unsettled weather into the following week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.