Record temperatures likely this weekend in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today begins a 3-day stretch of unusually warm temperatures. Record highs are at threat to be broken today through Monday. Today in particular will be very dry and gusty, with Red Flag Warnings issued for El Paso, Fremont, Pueblo, eastern Huerfano, and central Las Animas counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 42. RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger from noon until 8 pm. The current record today is 81° from 1971, we will get close to that. The sky will be mostly sunny and winds will be gusty.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 39. RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger from noon until 8 pm. The record today is 84° from 2004, so the forecast would tie this record. It will be a breezy day.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 46. RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger from noon until 8 pm. Gusty today and very warm!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 39. A very mild day with mostly sunny conditions and breezy winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger from noon until 8 pm. Upper 70s with gusty winds and mostly sunny conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 30s/40s. Low to mid-80s today with breezy winds and very dry air. Winds will be just below red flag criteria.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. RED FLAG WARNING for fire danger from noon until 8 pm. Gusty today and very warm to the upper 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Mid-60s to low 70s for mountain valleys with breezy winds and partly cloudy sky conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be hot once again with thicker cloud cover. Monday will be hot once again with gusty winds. Tuesday will be windy with a cold front that brings rain to the plains and snow to the mountains through Wednesday morning. A better chance for widespread snow to the region will be next Friday into Saturday.

