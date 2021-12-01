Record temperatures expected on Thursday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be clear and well above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 37; High: 71. The current daily high-temperature record stands at 68. Expect to be sunny with a light breeze.

PUEBLO: Low: 29; High: 76. The current daily high-temperature record stands at 72. Sunny and feeling very warm on Thursday.

CANON CITY: Low: 41; High: 75. Unusually warm with sunshine and a breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 36; High: 63. Breezy sunny, and quite mild on Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Sunny and warming to the upper 60s on Thursday.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30S; High: 70s. Low to mid 70s on an unusually warm Thursday with sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Sunny and low 70s expected with a breeze.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Upper 50s to mid 60s in mountain valleys with sunshine and a breeze.

Extended Outlook:

Conditions cool slightly into Friday and through the weekend, with 50s and 60s expected for highs. Conditions become cooler and back to seasonable 40s and 50s by next Tuesday with a slight chance of precipitation, favoring the mountains with snow.

