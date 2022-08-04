Record temperatures are in the forecast Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms across the region will end by 10 pm. Tonight will be mild across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 93; The record high for Friday stands at 93, we may tie that with the current forecast. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms to cool you down.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 100; A hot and dry day Friday. 100 degrees is the current high-temperature record, which will be tied with the current forecast.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 96; A hot day with cooling thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 83; A toasty day early on then a chance of thunderstorms to cool you off in the late afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 88; A hot day on Friday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s; Upper 90s to low 100s with a slight chance of thunderstorms, those of which will be few and far between.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/61; High: 89/88; Hot day on Friday with a chance of spotty thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Low to mid-80s with spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be a few degrees cooler with a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the region, still remaining spotty. Then on Sunday expect to see widespread rain from mountains to the plains especially during the evening and nighttime.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.