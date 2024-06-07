Record-setting heat possible Friday ahead of a cooler & unsettled weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Our weather story across Southern Colorado today will be two-fold, with both heat and increasing moisture making headlines. The heat comes first as nearly everyone will be feeling the effects of today's hot weather. Highs on the Plains will warm into the 90s and 100s, with 70s and 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

The other story will be the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Areas that see the rain will get a respite from the heat, but not all of us will be lucky enough to see a shower or storm on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 59. After hitting the 90s for the first time this year on Wednesday, today's high of 93 degrees in Colorado Springs will be even hotter. This afternoon, there's about a 30% chance of a shower or non-severe thunderstorm. Current record: 97° (2010).

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 60. Today could be the first day in the triple digits this year in Pueblo! A shower or storm will be possible this afternoon, but won't be widespread enough to really help temper the heat. Current record: 101° (2010).

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 60. Friday's high of 97 degrees will really put the sizzle in our forecast. With moisture increasing this afternoon, we can't rule out a few passing showers or thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 50. It will be very warm today, with bright skies early giving way to increasing clouds and the potential for a few showers or thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. We'll be feeling the heat on Friday as highs in northern El Paso County warm into the 80s. Anytime after the lunch hour, showers will begin to form near the mountains, with a few hit or miss showers possible through this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Friday will be frying pan hot across the eastern Plains, with highs today in the 90s and 100s. A few showers and storms will be possible late this afternoon, with a low-end threat of severe weather in our far eastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. It will be hot today, that's a guarantee! What's a little less certain is the potential for rain, with about a 20-30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. A nice summer day ahead for the mountains with sunshine early giving way to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon, and the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our high on Saturday will cool by around 10 degrees, with similar cooling trends expected on Sunday. The cool down will be kicked off by a cold front late tonight that will also allow for a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon across Southern Colorado, up around 60%.

Sunday's high will only warm into the lower 70s in Colorado Springs, with a few showers developing by late morning, followed by a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Monday will remain unsettled and even cooler, with a high in the upper 60s. Drier air will begin to push back into Southern Colorado towards the middle of next week, allowing for a sharp rise in temperatures.

