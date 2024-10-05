Record heat Saturday with fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight temperatures for most of the region will be warmer than average to the 40s and 50s. A light breeze from the NW tonight will be at 5-15 mph.

Saturday fire danger:

A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect for the zones highlighted in red from 10 am until 9 pm. Humidity will be less than 15% and wind gusts will be up to 30 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 86;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm. The record high for October 5th is 83, set in 2020, so we are likely to see that record broken. It will be a sunny and dry day with wind from the NW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25-30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 91;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm. Sunny and hot on Saturday and the forecast has Pueblo tying the record high for October 5th at 91 degrees, set in 1947.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 88;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm. Sunny and very warm with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 75;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm. A very warm day with sunshine and W wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 80;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm. Monument will be warm and gusty on Saturday with NW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 90s;

The plains will be hot, boosting up to the low to mid 90s on Saturday with breezy wind from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/55; High: 85/86;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm for eastern Huerfano County. Very warm on Saturday with sunshine and WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm for Park and Teller County. The mountain valleys will be sunny and dry with breezy wind from the W gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday evening, a cold front will move in from the NE, and will cool down the region on Sunday back to the 70s for everyone, with the plains and I-25 feeling the biggest cool down.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.