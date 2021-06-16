Record heat potential will continue on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight tonight its going to be warm and muggy. Tonight's lows will only cool down to the 50s and 60s outside of the mountains, and for those of us without air conditioning, settling into a deep sleep could be difficult because of the heat.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 63; High: 97. Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy and HOT during the afternoon, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.

PUEBLO: Low: 64; High: 104. Hot and still a little humid in the Pueblo area on Wednesday, with record heat the big story and the potential for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: Low: 65; High: 100. Triple digit temperatures in June!?! If my forecast verifies, we could see a high of 100 degrees on Wednesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 56; High: 88. Very warm afternoon temperatures for Teller County on Wednesday, with increasing clouds and isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Unseasonable heat can be expected on Wednesday as the heatwave peaks in intensity. Rain would be nice, but only an isolated shower will be possible.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 100s. Scorching heat is back in the forecast for the Plains on Wednesday as high pressure stays in firm control of the weather pattern over much of Southern Colorado.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Mid 90s, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible during the middle of the day.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Much nicer for the higher elevations on Wednesday compared to the Plains. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms may form in some areas, so keep an eye on the sky if you're spending time outside.

Extended Outlook:

One more day of furnace like heat on Thursday before a cold front arrives on Friday. This will drop temperatures 4-8 degrees while providing a bigger boost in afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could turn severe. Afternoon thunderstorms will continue in the forecast through Saturday before retreating back to the mountains on Sunday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter