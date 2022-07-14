Record heat possible Thursday, with isolated afternoon storms

Tonight's Forecast:

After a super hot day, we're looking at a warm evening across Southern Colorado as temperatures will be slow to cool down. Without rain in the Plains, that's generally good news for opening night at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs. Clearing skies after midnight and light southwest breezes will keep the air on the warm side, with 60s for overnight lows across the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 95; Hot, with the potential to reach the record high of 96° on Thursday. After a sunny start, skies will turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon as spotty thunderstorms move from the mountains to the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 102; Back to the triple digits on Thursday for what could be the fifth time this month! Mid level moisture will be a little better than today, but thanks to dry air at the surface, we're likely to experience gusty outflow winds more than rain.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 98; Typical summer-time weather ahead on Thursday, although it will be much hotter than normal. Aside from the heat, isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 84; Warm with daytime showers and thunderstorms likely across Teller County and the high country on Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; A bright and mild morning will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon, and the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms over and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s/70s; High: 90s/100s; Our recent stretch of hot July weather will continue across the Plains on Thursday. Some moisture will try to sneak east of the I-25 corridor, but will have a tough time reaching the eastern Plains due to dry air at the surface.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Well it wouldn't be summer without the heat and afternoon thunderstorm chances, and that's exactly what we're expecting over the southern I-25 corridor on Thursday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; A dry start to the day for the mountains before showers and thunderstorms begin to pop between 12-2 pm. Numerous thunderstorms will continue in the high country through early evening before drying out after sunset.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread on Friday as a disturbance kicks up the instability factor. Moisture will also be more readily available and for the higher elevations, it could be quite the soaker. The uptick in monsoon moisture will continue into the start of the weekend, with nearly daily storm chances for the Plains into the middle of next week and daily thunderstorms for the mountains. Highs will also stay above average over the next 7 days, with 90s and 100s on tap for the lower elevations.

