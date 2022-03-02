Record heat possible Thursday and Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be clear and mild across the region. Tomorrow brings sunshine and record heat~

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 72; The current record stands at 71 for March 3rd. It will be sunny and warm tomorrow.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 78; The current record stands at 77 for March 3rd. It will be feeling warm outside on Thursday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 75; Very warm and sunny on Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 64; A beautiful day with sunshine and very warm temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 66; Very warm with sunshine all day long and a breeze.

Plains forecast: Low: 30-38; High: 75-82; Very warm t-shirt weather on Thursday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/35; High: 74/75; Very warm on Thursday with breezy winds.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; Low to mid 60s for mountain valleys on Thursday, enjoy!

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will bring very similar temperatures that may break records once again. Fire danger increases Friday with gusty winds. Then a cold front arrives Saturday taking temperatures back to average in the 40s and 50s. Snow moves in Saturday night and lingers until early Monday morning. Temperatures will fall to the 30s and 40s from Sunday into next week.



