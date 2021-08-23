Record heat possible on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be warm and clear.

Tuesday will be the hottest day this week with temperatures 10 degrees above average. It will be sunny, hot, and breezy across southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 94. The record high on Tuesday stands at 94, we may tie that record.

PUEBLO: Low: 61; High: 100. The record high on Tuesday stands at 101, Pueblo will get close to that.

CANON CITY: Low: 62; High: 97. Hot and dry on Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 52; High: 83. Very dry air with warm temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 90s. Tomorrow will be in the low 90s with dry air.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. Upper-90s or low-100s on Tuesday with sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Low 90s with a breeze on Tuesday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s. Sunny and hot on Tuesday with parched air.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures remain about 10 degrees above average through the rest of the week. Some relief comes this weekend with a cold front that will leave Sunday about 10 degrees cooler. Chances of rain will be few and far between, the best chance this week will be Thursday, and then this weekend with the front.

