Record heat possible on Easter Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Our weather tonight will remain seasonably mild after seeing highs on Saturday soar into the 70s and 80s. Overnight temperatures will only drop down to the 30s and 40s, with the wind shifting to the west by daybreak Sunday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 42; High: 78. Unseasonable warmth will be the big story on Easter Sunday. The record high for the day sits at 80°, which could be threatened.

PUEBLO: Low: 43; High: 84. With the forecast calling for a high of 84° on Sunday, you'll want to make sure that your Easter candy isn't left outside to melt in the sun.

CANON CITY: Low: 46; High: 82. Warm and sunny weather will make for a perfect Easter Sunday. Increasing clouds are likely by the afternoon, but rain is not.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 37; High: 70. Warm this year in Teller County on Easter Sunday. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s, with breezy afternoon west winds.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds and warm highs. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be around 15-20 degrees above average.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 80s. Partly cloudy, warm and breezy on Sunday. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible as well, mainly over Baca County.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s. The wind will become westerly on Sunday and it will be breezy at times by the afternoon. Unseasonable warmth will be the other big story as highs climb into the upper 70s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30; High: 40s/50s. Sunny and unseasonably warm in the mountains on Sunday. Beware of the power of the sun this time of the year and wear sunscreen to keep yourself protected.

Extended Outlook:

Monday looks to be just as warm as Sunday, with the potential for record highs to fall. In addition to the warmth, the wind on Monday will be stronger, increasing the fire weather risk across Southern Colorado. This trend will be highest on Tuesday before a cold front moves into the state Tuesday night with the potential for a few scattered showers.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter