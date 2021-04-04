Record heat likely this Easter Sunday in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A toasty Easter Sunday is in store with temperatures 20-25 degrees above average. There will be a mix of clouds moving in this afternoon and a breezy afternoon is expected as well.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 78; Low: 43. The current record high temperature stands at 77 degrees. High clouds and warm today.

PUEBLO: High: 84; Low: 44. The current record high temperature stands at 81 today. It will be very warm today with a light breeze.

CANON CITY: High: 8``1; Low: 47. Very warm today with a partly cloudy afternoon and a breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 68; Low: 37. Breezy and warm today with high clouds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mid 70s today with a light breeze and afternoon clouds.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 24s. I think we can consider today hot with the mid to upper 80s! There will be clouds and a few virga showers this afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Upper 70s today with afternoon clouds and breezy winds. Fire weather watch for Monday.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A very mild day with snowmelt expected and breezy winds.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will be a few degrees warmer with gusty winds during the day. Grass fires will be a concern at the beginning of the week. Tuesday starts dry and windy with a cold front arriving in the afternoon which will bring some isolated rain showers to the Pikes Peak region.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

