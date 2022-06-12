Record heat likely Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A hot and sunny day is in store once again in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be near or breaking record daily highs. There will be a few afternoon clouds or dry thunderstorms.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 95; Low: 60. WSW wind today at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. The current record today stands at 94, I believe we will break that record. There is a slight chance of afternoon dry thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 63. HOT and near the record which stands at 104. W wind today at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 63. Another hot day with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 54. Very warm today with a slight chance of an afternoon dry thunderstorms. WSW winds at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 89; Low: 59. Very warm today with a slight chance of afternoon dry thunderstorms. SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Between 100 and 105 with some afternoon clouds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 93/95; Low: 61/63. Very warm today with a light breeze and a slight chance of an afternoon dry thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm today in the mountain valleys with gusty winds and a slight chance of afternoon dry thunderstorms. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the EASTERN SAN JUAN AND LA GARITA MOUNTAINS, THE SAN LUIS VALLEY AND ALL OF THE SOUTHERN MOUNTAINS. Lightning may naturally start a wildfire today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday is hot again with records possible for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Monday will also be gusty in the afternoon with winds up to 35 mph. Then temperatures cool slightly through the middle of the week with breezy winds.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.