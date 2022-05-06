Record heat is possible today and Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Very warm today across southern Colorado. Winds will be breezy, gusting to 30 mph in the mountains and to 20 mph in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 51. The record high today stands at 83, so we will get close to that today. Expect a sunny and breezy afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 51. Quite warm today with sunshine and a breeze.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 52. Breezy winds with mostly sunny conditions and very warm temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 43. Mostly sunny and mild today with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 77; Low: 47. Very warm today with mostly sunny conditions and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Mid to upper-80s today with sunshine and a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 81/83; Low: 50/52. Very warm today and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low to mid-70s in mountain valleys with wind gusts up to 30 mph. It will be dry enough in the San Luis Valley to prompt Red Flag Warnings today from 1 pm to 8 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

A fire weather watch is in place for Saturday across the entire region and essentially all of eastern Colorado. This is in place from 11 am to 9 pm Saturday. Record heat in the 80s and 90s is expected on Saturday. Sunday will be similar temperatures to today, with the unusually warm weather lasting into next week. Winds will be a nuisance from the weekend through at least Thursday of next week.

