Record heat Friday for Southern Colorado before an active pattern next week

Today’s Forecast:

We're making a run for the record books today with high pressure still firmly in place across the southwestern US. Highs will be close to, at, or above, current records across Southern Colorado. You may once again see light haze in the sky this afternoon from wildfire smoke - but that's about it. If you have evening plans, you'll be surprised at the warmth even in early evening. But, with very dry air comes big and fast temperature swings: through the evening, temperatures fall fast.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 46.

Record highs in the cards. The current record of 79 was tied 3 times, most recently in 2012.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 43.

Near record territory - current record is 86 set most recently in 2007. It won't take much additional warming to tie or beat that record. Tons of sunshine otherwise today with some wildfire haze possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 45.

Toasty and sunny - with a summer feel to the air and fairly dry conditions. Light winds for much of the day, but a southeasterly breeze during the early afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 36.

Quite warm for the altitude with tons of sun.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Warm, sunny, and dry. Northwest winds at 10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s.

Toasty, with highs in the mid, to upper (!!) 80s this afternoon. Dry with northwest winds at 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 82; Low: 44/47s.

Warm. sunny and dry - great for hiking and mountain biking! West winds at 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Unseasonable warmth in the peaks as well - 60s in the higher terrain, upper 60s to low 70s in the foothills. Bring extra water - you'll wan

Extended outlook forecast:

Two upper level waves move through during the weekend, with a cold front Saturday dropping temperatures to the 70s for most. Limited moisture keeps plenty of sun in our skies, but evening mountain clouds and a spot shower are possible both days. They'll be more miss than hit.

Next week turns more active as moisture arrives from the south and interacts with a low pressure system moving down from the Pacific Northwest. While the best lift for showers remains to the East, mountain showers are likely Monday through Wednesday, with hit-or-miss showers also possible Tuesday into Wednesday for the lower terrain. We don't look to get a ton of beneficial rain out of this, but the pattern itself remains active in the medium term - with cooler temperatures, more clouds, and better shots for some of that liquid gold.

