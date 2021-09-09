Record heat and thick smoke Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

A high pressure pattern keeps smoke and heat stuck in Colorado today. Air quality alerts are in place for El Paso and Teller counties.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 95; Low: 60. Hot and smoky today. The current record high stands at 92° from 1979.

PUEBLO: High: 98; Low: 59. Hot and smoky today. The current record stands at 98° from 1979.

CANON CITY: High: 97; Low: 60. Hot, hazy and dry today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 84; Low: 53. Hot and hazy today with poor air quality.

TRI-LAKES: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot to the low-90s and smoky today.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. More smoke today with temperatures in the upper 90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and hazy to the low-90s today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Most mountain valleys will be in the 80s today and smoke will leave the sky hazy.

Extended Outlook:

Friday will be another day of record heat and smoke. The sky begins to slowly clear out this weekend and a weak cold front will bring temperatures closer to normal on Sunday. Another cold front looks possible Tuesday into Wednesday where we may see some 70s in the plains.

