Record heat and fire danger on the docket Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be very mild overnight, about 10 to 20 degrees above average. Some zones in the plains will remain above freezing. The reason it will be mild is because of downsloping westerly breezes that will increase from the mountains overnight.

Tuesday will be a breezy and very warm day. Fire danger will be high, with a RED FLAG WARNING issued from 10 am until 6 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 72;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 6 pm. It will be breezy with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. It will be very warm, with the forecast surpassing the daily record high of 71, set in 1986.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 77;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 6 pm. Wind will be gusty from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. The forecast high is just a couple of degrees shy of the daily record, which stands at 79 from 1986.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 74;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 6 pm. It will be gusty with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 58;

Tuesday will be windy with W wind at 15-25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 67;

Tuesday will be warm and breezy with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 6 pm for Crowley, Otero, Las Animas, and Baca Counties. It will be very warm in the mid to upper 70s with humidity less than 15%. Winds will be breezy from the WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/38; High: 68/74;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 6 pm. It will be warm and gusty with WNW wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph in Trinidad and to 40 mph in Walsenburg.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 50s-60s;

The mountain valleys will be mild and windy on Tuesday. Wind will be increasing from the west through the morning, gusting 40-50 mph in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be even gustier with 50-60 mph gusts in the mountains, and frequent 40 mph gusts for I-25 and the plains. Fire danger will remain elevated on Wednesday with a FIRE WEATHER WATCH in place.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

