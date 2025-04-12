Record heat and fire danger on Saturday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear and mild tonight with overnight lows over 10 degrees above average. The wind will pick up on Saturday morning, starting in the mountains and then moving down into the plains during the day. Temperatures will skyrocket after sunrise.

Saturday Fire Danger:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 85;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm. It will be partly cloudy and very hot. The wind will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph. The daily record high for April 12th in Colorado Springs is 82, and the April record high is 87.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 91;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm. It will be mostly sunny and very dry with gusty WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph. The daily record high for April 12th in Pueblo is 90, and the April record high is 94.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 87;

It will be mostly sunny and very warm with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph. The reason Fremont County is not under the red flag warning is that fuel moisture is not critically dry.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 76;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm. It will be very warm with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 79;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm. Toasty Saturday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s-90s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm only for Otero County east of the I-25 urban corridor. It will be hot on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind will be light enough to prevent red flag warnings further east.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/48; High: 85/85;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm. Mostly sunny and hot on Saturday with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 9 pm. It will be toasty in the mountain valleys and quite windy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, it will be a few degrees cooler but still quite gusty. A cold front will move into the region early in the day but stall out somewhere near the Arkansas River, then the front pushes south in the evening. By the late afternoon to evening, moisture will arrive with the front and bring scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms favoring areas north of the Arkansas River. There will likely be a transition to snow overnight between Monument and Castle Rock and a chance of snow for Teller County as well. Roads are expected to fare well with the snow, but elevations over 6,000 feet in the Pikes Peak region could wake up with snow on elevated and grassy surfaces.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.