Record heat again on Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a hot day ahead with daily record highs likely to be broken for the third day in a row in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. A few spotty showers are possible in the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 96; Low: 59. The current record high stands at 90. There will be some afternoon clouds from mountain showers that may provide a sprinkle and gusty winds.

PUEBLO: High: 99; Low: 59. The current record stands at 98. Today will be hot and sunny.

CANON CITY: High: 97; Low: 52. Very hot today with a few mountain showers seen in the distance.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 83; Low: 51. Very warm today but some relief comes this afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Low 90s today with a slight chance that showers in Teller county will move through the Tri-Lakes this evening. They will provide little rain and gusty winds.

PLAINS: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Another scorcher! Expect sunshine and hot, dry weather.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Low to mid 90s today with sunshine and staying dry.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. A few spotty showers will impact the foothills and high country today, favoring Fremont, Teller, and Park counties.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front will move in overnight which will drop temperatures by 5-10 degrees for Sunday and increase humidity a bit, allowing for a more comfortable day. Next week, temperatures creep back up to the 90s on Monday before a stronger cold front arrives Tuesday allowing for temperatures in the 70s and 80s and a chance of rain.

