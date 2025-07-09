Record challenging heat in southern Colorado on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Potent high pressure will send temperatures soaring today across southern Colorado. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 AM - 8 PM for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Canon City, and surrounding areas. A Heat Advisory is issued when heat index values - how hot the air feels - reach a level that pose a danger of heat stroke and heat exhaustion to the general public if precautions aren't taken. This is relative to how common or uncommon that heat is for your area and other factors.

Make sure you're drinking plenty of water: if you're thirsty you're already becoming dehydrated. It's also important to check on people and pets - children, any older friends or family, and those with conditions making them more sensitive to heat. You can leave a stuffed animal on the passenger seat of your car to remind you to check the back seat.

Skies will be sunny through the morning with mountain clouds in the afternoon. They'll provide minimal relief and are not likely to provide any useful rainfall to cool down temperatures.

As for timing, temperatures will be in the 80s by 10AM, 90s by noon, and mid to upper 90s in downtown Colorado Springs by 3PM. It will still be quite warm after sunset, with temperatures in the 80s at 8PM in Colorado Springs, and the upper 80s in Pueblo and the lower Arkansas River Valley as well as Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 96; Low: 62.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 10 AM - 8 PM

Sunny and very hot. Today's record high is 98 - set in 2022. It'll be a close shave today - we could easily get there. Although the air will be dry, heat indexes will still climb into the 90s. Clouds will be minimal in the afternoon as they attempt to form over the mountains and drift east. They'll provide only minimal relief. Winds 5-10 mph through the day, northwest in the AM and southeast in the PM.

Pueblo forecast: High: 103; Low: 64.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 10 AM - 8 PM

Dangerously hot today. Check on vulnerable people and pets and avoid strenuous or extended outdoor activities during the middle of the day if possible. If you must be outside, drink plenty of water and seek shade. Wind at 5-10 mph, west in the AM, and southeast in the PM. Today's record high is 103, set in 2022. You'll be close to that today.

Canon City forecast: High: 99; Low: 67.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 10 AM - 8 PM

Sunny and blisteringly hot today. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph - which will not provide much relief. A few PM clouds are in the picture, but no rain. The good news is - we'll get relief from the heat soon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 87; Low: 55.

Mostly sunny - and very warm. A few clouds in the PM. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 10 AM - 8 PM

Sunny and very hot. Avoid outdoor activities if possible during the middle of the day. If you must be outside, drink plenty of water, and seek shade where possible. Winds at 5-10 mph, west in the morning and northeast in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s.

Sunny and sizzling today - not a good outdoor day. Heat indexes will be in the 90s throughout the afternoon (how hot the air feels). South winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 96; Low: 64.

Sunny and hot. West winds at 5-10 mph shifting northeast in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s.

Sunny and warm in the morning. By afternoon, clouds will form over the mountain summits, and a few sprinkles are possible but no widespread rain. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will remain hot Thursday with high pressure still overhead. Highs will only cool a couple degrees from Wednesday, ahead of an afternoon cold front. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon, and will provide some relief from the heat if you're lucky enough to see one.

Highs Friday will be cooler as cooler air filters in behind the front, with a second cold front with better organization arriving late Friday. to the upper 70s These fronts bring in more moisture, with storm chances increasing Friday and Saturday. A few strong to severe storms are possible both afternoons.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

