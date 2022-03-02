Record breaking heat possible late this week for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Quiet weather is expected for tonight as high pressure remains in firm control of our weather. With warmer westerly winds in place, overnight lows across the eastern Plains will be around 5-15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Colder air will remain over the mountains and mountain valleys, where lows will drop down to the 10s and 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 71; The next few days will count as the warmest of this early March warm spell. As highs warm into the lower 70s, we'll look to threat the current record of 72° (2009).

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 77; After a chilly morning, another push of warmth will bring upper 70s to the forecast for the first time this year, coming close to the current record of 80° (2009).

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 75; Bright skies and warm highs on Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures expected to soar into the middle 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 61; Sunshine, light breezes and unseasonably warm temperatures will make for a gorgeous Wednesday across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; Near freezing morning temperatures will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon, with middle to upper 60s expected all across the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 70s/80s; Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year across the Plains of Southern Colorado as the mercury in some towns could top the 80 degree mark.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s; Warm as well for the southern I-25 corridor on Wednesday as afternoon highs look to top out in the upper 60s and 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; With sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures on Wednesday, highs across the high country will feel more like early May than the beginning of March.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another round of record breaking temperatures will be possible on Thursday, with a few degrees of cooling possible by Friday out ahead of our next winter storm. While Friday looks dry and windy, a few snow showers will be possible by Saturday evening. I see even better chances for snow to develop by Sunday, but with the storm tracking farther north than we'd like to see, we're not expected big snow totals here locally. Cold air will settle into Southern Colorado by late this weekend, with highs only warming into the 20s and 30s.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.