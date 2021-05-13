Ready for a warm-up? We've got a good looking forecast ahead!

Tonight's Forecast:

Areas of fog will be possible tonight, mainly across the Pikes Peak Region. Otherwise, we're looking at partly cloudy skies and unseasonably cool overnight temperatures that will drop down to the upper 20s, 30s and 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 37; High: 72. Dry and beautiful on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 37; High: 79. Our temperatures will be heading in the right direction on Thursday, with some areas possibly warming close to 80 degrees.

CANON CITY: Low: 38; High: 77. A bit chilly around sunrise, but nice and warm by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 29; High: 63. In Teller County, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, light westerly winds and mild highs on Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. The early week snowfall will be replaced by dry skies and mild highs on Thursday, with upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s. We'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day across the Plains on Thursday, with warm middle and upper 70s for daytime highs.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Just gorgeous weather ahead on Thursday, with sunny skies early and increasing clouds by the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. We're likely to stay dry in the mountains on Thursday, with only a weak chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm in the forecast.

Extended Outlook:

Highs will remain a little above average on Friday as we introduce a few isolated thunderstorms into the forecast. Moisture will increase over the weekend, with scattered thunderstorms on Saturday and better chances for rain on Sunday as a cold front moves into Southern Colorado. The potential for heavy rain is looking more likely by early next week, which is great news for the ongoing drought.

