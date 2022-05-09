Rare overnight Red Flag Warnings issued for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A strong upper level disturbance will move into Colorado tonight from Utah, and bring with it the potential for damaging wind gusts to some areas. High Wind Warnings will go into effect starting at 9 pm, and will continue through noon Monday. The worst of the wind and therefore strongest gusts are likely to occur between 3 and 8 am, and this could be a real shingle shaker across Southern Colorado. The more powerful wind gusts are expected to occur along and west of the interstate, with some foothill and mountain gusts up over 80 mph.

KOAA weather A High Wind Warning has been issued for parts of Southern Colorado from 9 pm Sunday to noon Monday

On top of the potential for damaging wind gusts, a rare overnight Red Flag Warning has been issued, with the critical to extreme fire potential extending all the way through Monday night.

KOAA weather Weather Alert for Southern Colorado through at least late Monday night due to high fire danger

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 80; Powerful wind gusts and a super dry airmass will maintain high fire danger for the Pikes Peak Region through late Monday evening. 40-60 mph gusts will be possible in town late tonight and tomorrow, with 60-80 mph gusts in the foothills.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 87; Dry, windy and very warm for the this time of the year as we start the week with both Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings for Pueblo County. The potential for damaging wind gusts will be most prevalent for areas west of I-25.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 82; Windy and warm, with the potential for damaging wind gusts for parts of Fremont County and critical to extreme fire danger. Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect until 9 pm Monday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 67; The potential for an extremely dangerous wind event will develop tonight across Teller County, with wind gusts up over 90 mph in some areas. High Wind Warnings will remain in effect here until noon Monday, with Red Flag Warnings in effect until 9 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Windy, with areas of blowing dust and the potential for critical to extreme fire danger for the Palmer Divide through late Monday evening. High Wind Warnings will remain in effect here until noon Monday, with Red Flag Warnings until 9 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; A sunny, but windy day on Monday, with high fire danger back on the menu through late Monday night. With 40-50 mph wind gusts possible, areas of blowing dust could impact visibility at times across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; Very windy late tonight and into the day on Monday, with High Wind Warnings for our area through noon Monday. In addition to the potential for damaging wind gusts, a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 9 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; Extremely dangerous wind gusts are expected to develop over the mountains, with 60-80 mph gusts for the mountain valleys, and 80-100 mph gusts for the mountains. Red Flag Warnings will return to our forecast as well on Monday as fire danger remains unusually high, even for the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire Weather Watches have already been issued for our region on Tuesday, and without any rain in the forecast this week, I'm afraid that we'll be dealing with more of the same through at least Friday. Each afternoon will be windy and dry, with elevated to critical fire weather conditions each day for at least a part of Southern Colorado. Thursday's threat looks more widespread, with stronger gusts returning to the forecast.

