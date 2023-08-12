Rainy Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Monsoon moisture is in place today with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected in southern Colorado today. The SE plains have a risk of strong thunderstorms. The heaviest rain will be along and south of HWY 50 today, with flash flooding possible. Temperatures will be below average and there will be plenty of cloud cover today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 57.

Mostly cloudy today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am - 9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 61.

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible between 11 am - 9 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 63.

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible between 11 am - 8 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 48.

Partly to mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms expected between 10 am - 8 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 76; Low: 53.

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible between 11 am - 7 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s.

Morning showers are possible through about 11 am, then another round of afternoon and evening storms are expected. There is a risk of strong thunderstorms along and south of HWY 50 today with hail of 1-2" in diameter and 60-70 mph wind gusts.

Walsenburg/Trinidad forecast: High: 80/81; Low: 58/58.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible off and on all day with the threat of flash flooding, 1" hail, and 60 mph wind gusts.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms possible all day in the mountain valleys with a risk of isolated flash flooding, especially on wildfire burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will move in on Sunday morning, which initially won't change temperatures too much. It will stabilize the atmosphere in the plains, limiting thunderstorms in the plains and I-25, with numerous showers and thunderstorms still expected Sunday in the mountains. Then the cool air will arrive on Monday, with showers and thunderstorms favoring the mountains once again. THen conditions begin to dry out and heat up through the middle of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.