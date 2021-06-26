Rainy and cool weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Morning rain will gradually move south and dissipate then afternoon thunderstorms will pop up in the mountains and slowly move off the hills to the I-25 corridor late this afternoon. Storms are not expected to be severe today, but some will have heavy rain, lightning, and small hail.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 66; Low: 51. Chance of rain before 11 am then again after 3 pm. Staying partly to mostly cloudy.

PUEBLO: High: 70; Low: 54. Morning showers end by noon and afternoon thunderstorms possible after 4 pm.

CANON CITY: High: 71; Low: 56. Chance of showers before 11 am and thunderstorms possible after 3 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 60; Low: 40. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Chance of rain before 10 am and thunderstorms possible after 3 pm.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. A few isolated thunderstorms possible tonight after 7 pm, partly cloudy during the day.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 50s. Rain and thunderstorms possible this morning through mid-afternoon and a chance of rain overnight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60S; Low: 40s. Showers and thunderstorms expected after 10 am, continuing off and on during the day and overnight. Snow on mountain peaks over 12,00 feet tonight.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday morning will be cloudy and rainy in the plains and foothills. Heavy rain is likely in the mountains during the afternoon with scattered storms making it off the mountains into the plains.

