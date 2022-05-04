Rain & snow tonight, drying skies Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

A disturbance moving through the state will continue to bring much needed moisture to Southern Colorado through late this evening. Rain for the Plains and snow for the mountains, with snow will generally staying above 7,000-7,500 feet. Teller County may do quite well snow wise, with the potential for another 1-2" to fall through Thursday morning. Some areas have already seen as much as 3" of snow as of 6 pm.

Most of the rain and snow will taper off by early Thursday morning, leaving behind the potential for areas of fog to develop along and east of I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 67; Pockets of sunshine Thursday as dry air returns following Wednesday's cool and showery weather. As the northwest flow establishes behind the storm, a breezy to gusty day is expected across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 73; High pressure will dry us out in a hurry on Thursday as we transition back to another possible stretch of windy and dry weather late this week and weekend.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 71; As temperatures recover on Thursday, we're expecting a more seasonal day of weather over Fremont County and the Arkansas River Valley.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 58; Snowmelt sunshine and warmer temperatures will bring a spring-like feel to the forecast on Thursday. By the afternoon it will be gusty, with northwest winds sustained between 10-20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; From winter to spring in less than 24 hours! That's the kind of forecast that we're looking at on Thursday as highs warm by as much as 20-25 degrees, thanks to sunshine and gusty downslope winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Drying skies and sunshine will bring a big boost to our daytime highs on Thursday as temperatures look to climb back into the 60s and 70s across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; Dry skies and near normal temperatures will return tomorrow following a cool and unsettled day across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; A light dusting to an inch of additional accumulation will be possible through late Wednesday night before we transition back to drier weather on Thursday. The wind will be fairly gusty in the mountains by the afternoon, with 30-40 mph gusts possible.

High fire danger can be expected for the next few afternoons across the San Luis Valley, with the potential for near critical fire weather conditions to extend into the I-25 corridor by Friday afternoon. Friday will also be windy and warmer across the region, with highs 10-15 degrees warmer than tomorrow.

Saturday will be even warmer as the wind strengthens and fire danger expands across the region. The news isn't great in the extended period either as another long stretch of high winds and high fire danger days will return to Southern Colorado, with possible Red Flag Warnings extending into the middle of next week.

