Rain & snow tonight, cool with occasional showers Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Stormy skies this evening, with the potential for a few strong thunderstorms capable of gusty winds and small hail. In addition, frequent lightning and heavy downpours may accompany any passing thunderstorms. For the higher elevations, a blanket of light snow is expected to occur. Most accumulation appears to be above 10,000 feet, with 4-6" possible in these areas by tomorrow morning. However, with snow levels dropping during more intense bands of precipitation, I think that snow could mix in with rain as low as 7,000 to 8,000 feet tonight, with a few inches possible on grassy surfaces around Woodland Park and Divide.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 42; High: 59. Mostly cloudy and much cooler on Thursday. An early morning shower or drizzle will be possible, with generally dry skies for the rest of the day.

PUEBLO: Low: 47; High: 64. Other than a few showers that could linger into Thursday morning, drier skies should return to the forecast by the afternoon as highs only warm into the mid 60s.

CANON CITY: Low: 49; High: 62. Rain and drizzle should taper off pretty early on Thursday, leaving us mostly cloudy and cool for the remainder of the day, with just a slight chance of a passing afternoon shower.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 34; High: 48. A cold start to the day on Thursday, with the possibility of some lingering snow showers in parts of Teller County. Following this, highs will only warm into the upper 40s, with isolated afternoon showers again possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. Our first real taste of fall will come over the next 24 hours, with the possibility of a few snow flurries mixed with rain overnight tonight along the Palmer Divide. Mostly cloudy skies and chilly highs will follow on Thursday, the last day of September.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s. Stormy overnight skies for the Plains, with drizzle lingering into the morning hours. The rest of our Thursday will be mainly cloudy and cool, but mostly dry.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. A powerful storm will impact the southern I-25 corridor and Raton Mesa for the next 24 hours, bringing rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to the forecast from late tonight through Thursday morning. Additional scattered thunderstorms will be possible by Thursday afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Cold temperatures and SNOW overnight tonight for some mountain areas as snow levels drop as low as 8,000 feet. Above 10,000 feet, several inches of snow could fall through Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon we should see a return to at least scattered rain and snow showers during the day.

Extended Outlook:

Our next wave of energy will bring the potential for moderate to heavy rainfall to areas south of Highway 50 on Friday, with that shield of rain expected to spread northward by the afternoon. If the track of this cut-off low changes, some of those heavier showers could spread into the Pikes Peak Region as well. Warmer highs and a few lingering showers will be possible on Saturday before mild highs and drier skies return for the weekend, with the exception of an isolated thunderstorm for the higher terrain.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter