Rain and snow showers tonight, drying out by Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Moisture will continue to spread into the Plains this evening from the mountains, with the potential for a few passing rain showers through midnight. Snow levels will hover around the 7,000 foot level, with a light dusting to perhaps an inch of snow possible over Teller County. With the storm behind us after midnight, our skies will slowly clear out, allowing for below freezing temps by Wednesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 31; High: 55. A few lingering clouds Wednesday morning should give way to a brighter and warmer afternoon as we begin a warming trend that will continue for us into the weekend.

PUEBLO: Low: 32; High: 59. A much brighter day ahead on Wednesday, which allows for a warmer afternoon high up near 60 degrees.

CANON CITY: Low: 34; High: 57. Skies will turn mostly sunny by Wednesday morning as tonight's storm pushes off to the east.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 28; High: 45. We're likely going to be dry across Teller County on Wednesday, with only an isolated chance of an afternoon rain or snow shower.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Lingering cloud cover early Wednesday will give way to mostly sunny skies, but still chilly afternoon highs for northern El Paso County.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. Lingering overcast conditions Wednesday morning will give way to a much brighter and warmer afternoon as highs warm well into the 50s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Drying out after midnight, with a nice and sunny day expected on Wednesday. Still cool for this time of the year, but warmer than the past few days.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Our weather should be a lot quieter by Wednesday, with only a few isolated afternoon snow showers likely to develop over the higher elevations. Accumulations on Wednesday will be less than 1".

Extended Outlook:

Quiet in the extended forecast as high pressure builds back into the Rocky Mountain states. The big blue "H" is synonymous with dry weather as it doesn't allow for any major storms to pass through it. Highs will also warm under high pressure's influence, topping out in the 70s this weekend across the Plains.

