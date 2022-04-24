Rain & snow showers to replace days of high fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect for the I-25 corridor, southeast Plains, San Luis Valley and Arkansas River Valley until 8 pm. With weakening winds and rising humidity levels into the overnight hours, the fire danger threat is expected to significantly drop over Southern Colorado. Overnight lows will be seasonably cool region-wide, cooling down to the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 53; Sunday's forecast will deliver us with a much needed break from the high fire danger threat that we've seen almost every day this month with the return of some moisture to the Pikes Peak Region. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms will change to snow showers heading into late Sunday night, with the potential for some light accumulations on grassy surfaces.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 60; Dry skies early in the day will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Sunday afternoon. A better chance for more appreciable rain showers will develop from late Sunday into early Monday morning, with rain briefly changing over to snow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 58; A dry first half of the day before scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms develop by the afternoon. During the overnight hours, a brief changeover to snow will be possible, with the potential for a light dusting on grassy surfaces.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 43; Some much needed moisture will move into Southern Colorado by Sunday afternoon. Because of our elevation, Teller County should mostly see snow after a brief period of rain at the start of the storm. Snow totals from 2-5" through early Monday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s; After weeks of high fire danger, there's finally some good news to report on Sunday as rain and snow will return to our forecast. Showers will become possible during the afternoon hours before likely to changing to snow tomorrow evening. Up to 2" of accumulation will be possible by Monday morning.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Dry skies for the first part of the day will give way to a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Most of the good dynamics with the storm will stay pretty close to the interstate, with less in the way of rain (and snow) accumulations farther to the east.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; After a few afternoon showers, rain and snow will become more widespread by Sunday evening. Even though we're likely to start out as rain, once the changeover to snow occurs, we could see a few inches of accumulation on grassy surfaces.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Snow will return to the southeastern mountains on Sunday, with the potential for 2-5" of fresh powder by Monday morning. Some higher elevations could see totals up over 6".

All rain and snow should come to an end pretty early Monday morning, with decreasing clouds and chilly temperatures for the remainder of the day. Westerly breezes will begin to develop by Tuesday, helping to boost temperatures by as much as 10-20 degrees region-wide. Further warming is expected through the end of the week as we'll return to a familiar pattern of breezy and dry weather conditions. The winds don't look as strong as what we saw this past week, but even so, elevated fire weather concerns will be possible for parts of Southern Colorado towards the end of next week.

