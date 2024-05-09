Rain & snow on Thursday, with major impacts to mountain travel

Today’s Forecast:

After a windy start to the week, an incoming spring storm will bring some much needed moisture to Southern Colorado late this week. In the lower elevations below 7,500 to 8,500 feet, this will fall as rain. Areas above 8,500 feet will see snow, heavy at times, from late this morning into the day on Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Teller County, the Wet Mountains, Sangres and San Juans starting at noon. Our state's central mountain ranges will also be under a Winter Weather Advisory later today and Friday.

The heaviest rain and heaviest snowfall can be expected from this evening into the overnight hours as highs today will be chilly, around 10-20 degrees below seasonal averages.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 37. Cold, near freezing temperatures this morning will only warm into the upper 40s today in Colorado Springs as cloudy skies turn to rain late this afternoon and evening. Periods of heavy rain will be possible into the overnight hours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 41. Dry skies this morning and early this afternoon will give way to rain as we head towards the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain could be heavy at times later tonight throughout Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 41. A taste of cooler air on Thursday will be served alongside rain and possible thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy rain expected tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 39; Low: 29. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at noon in Teller County. As snow becomes steadier and heavier this afternoon and evening, travel conditions will worsen. Snow will continue at times into the overnight hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s/30s. A chilly Thursday for the Tri-Lakes area, with highs this afternoon only warming into the lower to middle 40s. On top of the cold, rain will develop by around the lunch hour, with a rain-snow mix this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. An overcast and cooler Thursday for the Plains, with showers and thunderstorm chances higher for areas closer to the I-25 corridor today as compared to our eastern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Today's incoming storm will lead to a cooler and unsettle day, with rain showers and snow showers late this afternoon and evening. I-25 accumulations aren't expected to widespread, but areas to the west of the interstate could see up to 1-2" of snow.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Heavy snow will be incoming today in the mountains, starting as early as the lunch hour around Pikes Peak before spreading southward towards the Wets, Sangres and San Juans this afternoon. Near pass level, as much as 10-14" of snow will be possible, with as much as 1-2' of feet on mountain summits. With this much late season snow, impacts to travel should be expected from this afternoon into early Friday morning.

Rain showers will continue at times on Friday, becoming more scattered throughout the day. With our high rebounding into the middle 50s, snow levels will rise to around 10,000 feet throughout the day, with a changeover to a wintry mix or all rain on Friday in Woodland Park.

A slow and gradual warming trend will continue into the upcoming weekend, along with a daily threat of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region. A look ahead at your Mother's Day forecast calls for some sunbreaks early, followed by a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

