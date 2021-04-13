Rain & snow begin Tuesday, with more through the week

Tonight's Forecast:

A developing area of low pressure over the Great Basin will bring a change to the weather pattern starting late tonight. The first of several disturbances coming from the low pressure system will bring some snow showers to the mountains, Palmer Divide and Teller County by Tuesday morning. At the same time, the upslope flow could bring areas of fog, drizzle and snow flurries to the Plains. Snow amounts through Tuesday morning will be light, with up to 1" of snow over the Palmer Divide.

With some light overnight snow possible over Teller County and the Palmer Divide, there could be some minor impacts across the 1-25 Gap Project, with up to 1" of slushy snow possible. #cowx pic.twitter.com/NYABZ1lcPG — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) April 12, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 29; High: 45. While there could be some drizzle, fog and snow flurries early in the day, the morning drive south of the Palmer Divide should be in good enough shape. By late afternoon or early evening, a rain/snow mix is likely to develop across the Pikes Peak Region. Snow levels will be around 7,000 feet initially, but should lower to near 5,500 feet by Wednesday morning, with several inches of snow possible.

PUEBLO: Low: 32; High: 52. Cloudy and cooler on Tuesday. Dry skies early will give way to an increasing chance of rain and snow showers. Accumulations are not likely in Pueblo through Wednesday morning.

CANON CITY: Low: 32; High: 48. Tuesday's forecast will be a lot cooler than what we've been used to seeing lately. Rain and snow showers will be possible from late afternoon Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Snow totals up to 1".

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 22; High: 38. With a chance for some overnight snow showers over Teller County, we could see a quick inch of slushy, wet snow by Tuesday morning. Better chances for snow will develop by the afternoon and evening. Snow totals through Wednesday morning may range between 2-5".

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. Light overnight snow showers will be possible across the Palmer Divide, with the potential for a slick commute across the Gap Project. Better chances for snow are likely to develop by the afternoon and evening, with 1-4" possible by early Wednesday.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. Cloudy, cool and breezy on Tuesday, with highs only warming into the lower and middle 50s. Light rain showers will be possible by Tuesday evening, with the potential for some snow to mix in with the rain during the overnight hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. A cloudy and cooler day on Tuesday will give way to the potential for a rain snow mix by Tuesday evening. Little to no accumulation is expected through Wednesday morning.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s. Most of the moisture and energy associated with our forecast on Tuesday will push the heaviest snow to the central and northern mountains. While it won't be as heavy in the southern mountain ranges, we're still expecting 1-3" for the Wets and Sangres, and as much as 3-6" on Pikes Peak.

Extended Outlook:

By Wednesday morning, the first round of wintry precipitation should come to an end. After a brief break during the day, another weak disturbance will be possible Wednesday evening. Thursday's forecast is slightly warmer and with more instability moving in, we could see scattered thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon. A more organized disturbance will bring better chances for rain and snow to the forecast from late Thursday night into Friday. Life on the storm track will continue into the weekend as well, with daily chances for rain and snow showers through Sunday afternoon.

