Rain showers are likely again on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue tonight with cloudy conditions otherwise. Temperatures will be mild tonight, near average for this time of year. But Monday's highs will remain about 10-15 degrees below average with more cloudy and rainy conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 65; Spotty rain showers and cloudy conditions on Monday, gradually drying out overnight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 72; Periodic rain showers on Monday from morning through the afternoon, then gradually drying out overnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 70; Monday begins the week with cool and cloudy weather and periodic rain showers from AM to PM.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 60; Cool and mostly cloudy on Monday with off-and-on rain showers from morning until evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 62; Spotty rain showers and mostly cloudy conditions tomorrow, gradually drying out Monday night.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s; Monday will be drier than the weekend, but still expect partly cloudy conditions and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm to the mid-70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/50; High: 65/66; Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with periodic rain showers during the day, gradually drying out in the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s; Cloudy and rainy conditions continue from AM to PM with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s for mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

From Tuesday through the end of the week our weather pattern returns back to somewhat "normal" with sunshine to start the day and an afternoon shower or thunderstorms by late afternoon or early evening. Temperatures will slowly be on the rebound, warming each day through Friday as we see more sunshine.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.