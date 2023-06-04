Rain returns Sunday, with more wet weather into early next week

Today’s Forecast:

Much like what we saw on Saturday, Sunday's forecast will remain on the cool and cloudy side, with periods of rain likely to keep us wet throughout the day. Later this afternoon and evening, heavier rain will be possible from El Paso County to Fremont and Pueblo counties, along with a few isolated thunderstorms.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 50. A near carbon copy of yesterday's weather, Sunday's forecast in the Pikes Peak Region will be cool and cloudy, with periods of rain and possible thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 69; Low: 55. More of the same on Sunday, with a rainy and cool end to the weekend for Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy and cool again on Sunday, with showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms possible across Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 41. Much like what we saw on Saturday, our forecast will remain cool and unsettled on Sunday, with on-again/off-again rain showers throughout the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Periods of rain and even an isolated thunderstorm today, with the cool and rainy weather possible into Sunday evening.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. A mostly cloudy, cool and unsettled end to the weekend for the Plains, with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms in our forecast.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s/50s. We're looking at another wet day across the southern I-25 corridor, with periods of rain throughout the day, and the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Rain and snow showers for the mountains on Sunday, with several inches of fresh snow for areas above 12,000 feet. Travel to Pikes Peak on Sunday could once again be impacted by snow.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll see one last really wet day on Monday before a return to more typical late-spring weather. As daytime highs return to the 70s and 80s starting on Tuesday, sunshine during the morning hours will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will slowly warm each day, returning to near average by the end of the week.

