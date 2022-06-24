Rain moves in Saturday evening, flash flooding possible

Tonight's Forecast:

This afternoon's convection will continue to move into the Plains this evening before exiting the state around sunset. While we can't rule out a few mountain showers, nothing severe is expected across Southern Colorado for the remainder of our Friday night. Overnight lows tonight will cool down to the 30s and 40s in the mountains and valleys, with 50s and 60s on tap for the I-25 corridor and Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 74; A cold front will drop through the Pikes Peak Region before sunrise, but moisture will lag behind by several hours. Although some showers will be possible by the afternoon, most of the heavier rain is expected to wait until the evening hours, with the potential for heavy downpours and thunderstorms into the overnight hours and into the day on Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 80; We're much cooler Saturday and likely dry in the morning before rain showers and thunderstorms become more widespread by the late afternoon and evening hours. With sub-tropical moisture moving across the region, Saturday night into Sunday morning is likely to be quite soggy across Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 77; Cooler than average on Saturday behind the passage of an early morning cold front. Rain showers will increase by the late afternoon and evening hours, with the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms during the overnight hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 65; A big weekend weather wise for Southern Colorado as the monsoon flow brings solid rain chances to our forecast. Generally dry skies early Saturday will give way to rain and thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon, with rain continuing into Sunday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 60s/70s; Dry skies early, with showers and thunderstorms likely developing by the afternoon hours. By Saturday night, soggy conditions are expected to settle in, with rain and thunderstorms into the overnight hours.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 70s/80s; A cooler start to what's going to be a wet and unsettled weekend. Dry skies Saturday morning should be taken advantage of before rain becomes more widespread Saturday evening. Much needed moisture will continue as rain and thunderstorms sit over the Plains through Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 60s/70s; A Saturday morning cold front will bring a nice cool down to the forecast tomorrow. A moist upslope flow will follow, and by the evening hours, rain and thunderstorms will build into the southern I-25 corridor, with rain likely through Sunday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 302/40s; High: 50s/60s; A wet and unsettled weekend for the mountains, with showers and thunderstorms expected to increase across the high country by the lunch hour before becoming more widespread by the afternoon and evening hours. As cold air settles in Sunday morning, snow levels are expected to drop down to 12,000 feet. Pikes Peak could collect as much as 1-3" of fresh snow this weekend, with the timing not so good for the running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Sunday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

By Sunday morning, most of the heavier rain will have cleared out of the forecast, but clouds and drizzle will linger behind. During the rest of the day, we'll be cool and damp, with some occasional rain showers. Highs will only warm into the 50s and 60s, more like April than the end of June.

With lingering moisture still in the atmosphere, afternoon thunderstorms will be possible on Monday across the region. Drier air will follow Tuesday and Wednesday as mid-week storm chances should stay confined mostly to the higher terrain.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

