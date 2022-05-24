Rain for the Plains, snow for the mountains tonight & Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and storms will be quite numerous tonight across Southern Colorado, especially for areas along and south of the Arkansas River Valley. For the far southeastern Plains, the threat for severe weather will exist for the next few hours, but should wrap up by 8 or 9 pm.

As rain falls in the Plains, snow is expected for areas above 8,000-9,000 feet. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect until 6 pm Tuesday, with as much as 12-18" of fresh snow for areas above 10,000-11,000 feet. Pikes Peak will be looking mighty fine later this week once the sunshine returns.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 51; Cooler on Tuesday, and unsettled, with periods of rain and even the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms. Storms should wind down Tuesday night as drier air returns for the second half of the week.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 54; With rain and thunderstorms expected overnight tonight and Tuesday, we're looking at another round of beneficial moisture in our forecast. With highs only in the mid 50s, keep the rain gear and jackets handy throughout the day tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 55; A soggy forecast for the next 24 hours, with rain and thunderstorms expected at times tonight and Tuesday across the middle Arkansas River Valley.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 43; Rain showers early this evening will turn to snow after sunset, with the potential for an additional 2-4" of accumulation through Tuesday morning. Rain and snow showers will persist at times on Tuesday as well before drier air returns tomorrow night.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s; Cool and unsettled weather for northern El Paso County throughout the next 12-24 hours. Although the bulk of the heavier rain will stay south of us, keep the rain gear and jackets handy.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 40s/50s; A rainy forecast for the Plains over the next 24 hours. On top of the rain, Tuesday will also be cool for this time of the year as highs only warm into the 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 40s/50s; A wet pattern will hold across the southern I-25 corridor for the next 12-24 hours. Days of beneficial moisture since last weekend should be enough to keep the fire danger at bay through at least the end of the week.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; In the mountains, you'll be walking in a winter wonderland as another storm brings heavy snow to the high country through Tuesday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect across the Sangres and Wets until 6 pm tomorrow night.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air will move back into Southern Colorado late Tuesday night, setting the stage for a beautiful and mild day on Wednesday. For the Air Force Academy graduation, temperatures will be in the upper 40s at 9 am before warming into the upper 50s by 1 pm.

As high pressure builds across the Rocky Mountain states late this week, this will bring some sizzle back to the forecast from Thursday to Saturday while also keeping our skies dry. Moisture will creep back into the state over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms once again possible from Sunday to Monday.

