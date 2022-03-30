Rain changing to snow tonight, scattered showers back on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain and scattered thunderstorms this evening will change to snow near sunset as colder air filters in from the north. With the accumulating snow generally expected to remain at or above the 7,000 foot level, most of the interstate and Plains won't have to worry about any wintry driving impacts. However for the mountains, that's expected to be a different story. Even though the accumulating snowfall is likely to stay up high this evening, snow flakes after sunset will be possible as low as 5,500 feet.

Along with the rain and snow, we'll see some very gusty winds. Wind gusts from the north could top 40-50 mph along the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains. While the wind will be significant through the overnight hours, most precipitation should wind down after midnight as the storm slides south. The heaviest snow showers will fall over the mountains, where Winter Weather Advisories are currently in place. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Teller County through early Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 46; Blustery and cold on Wednesday, with peak northerly wind gusts to 40 mph. A second disturbance may bring a few isolated snow showers to the Pikes Peak Region tomorrow, with little to no accumulation.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 52; Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler on Wednesday, with the potential for a few lightly scattered rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening hours.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 50; Gusty north winds on Wednesday, along with a few possible afternoon and evening rain or snow showers.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 37; A colder day Wednesday will be accompanied by gusty winds and the potential for scattered snow showers during the day. Any additional snowfall on Wednesday shouldn't add up to much.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; Windy and much colder on Hump Day for the Palmer Divide. Wednesday will be dry in the morning, with a few passing snow showers possible through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; After midnight, most of the rain and snow will wrap up for the Plains, leaving us windy, but dry by Wednesday morning. Gusty winds will continue in our forecast tomorrow, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; We'll be windy and much cooler on Wednesday. Along with the wind comes the potential for another weak burst of snow during the afternoon and evening hours. Snow totals on Wednesday look low, anywhere between a trace to an inch.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s; Heavy snow for the mountains tonight, with Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the Wets and Sangres through Wednesday morning. Snow totals in the mountains through Wednesday morning are expected to range between 4-10". Another round of light snow will be possible over the southeastern mountains tomorrow, with another 1-4" of additional accumulation.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warming highs on Thursday will give way to a temporary cool down Friday as a weak storm system skirts Southern Colorado. Most of the precip from this storm will stay to our north, with fairly minimal impacts expected locally. Looking out towards the weekend, most of us will see sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Another weak disturbance moves through the state by late Sunday night, with the potential for some soggy showers by Monday.

