Rain changes to snow tonight, bringing a snowy Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain showers will transition over to snow tonight. The rain-snow line will start around 7,000 feet this evening and drop to about 5,000 feet by Thursday morning. Lower than that may stay fully as rain during this event. See expected snow accumulation maps at the bottom of this article.

Current WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES (purple) and WINTER STORM WARNINGS (pink) in place until Thursday afternoon. #COwx @koaa pic.twitter.com/5i7mDVQVRV — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) March 16, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 35; Rain transitions to snow overnight. Snow will be heaviest between 2 am and 9 am. Accumulations by Thursday evening: 2-6"

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 40; Rain will transition to snow by early Thursday morning. Accumulations by Thursday evening: Trace-2"

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 36; Rain transitions to snow overnight. Accumulations by Thursday evening: Trace-3"

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 29; Snow showers will be ongoing through mid-day Thursday. Accumulations by Thursday evening: 8-12"

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 29; Rain transitions to snow by midnight and continues through Thursday afternoon. Accumulations by Thursday evening: 8-12"

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 30s; Rain may transition to snow on Thursday but will melt easily. Good rain accumulations are expected. Accumulations by Thursday evening: Trace of snow, 0.10-0.50" rain.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 30s; Rain showers don't begin until the predawn hours of Thursday, quickly transitioning to snow. Accumulations by Thursday evening: 3-8"

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 20s/30s; Snow showers will continue through Thursday evening. Accumulations by Thursday evening: San Luis Valley Tr-3", Wet Mountain Valley: 8-12", Upper Arkansas: 3-6", Southern Sangre De Cristos and Raton Pass: 6-10"

Snow accumulation forecast maps:

Pikes Peak Region:

Arkansas River & Wet Mountains:

Southern I-25 corridor & Sangre De Cristos:

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions clear out and warm up Friday through the weekend. This weekend 50s and 60s return. The next chance of snow arrives Monday into Tuesday, and will likely be another sloppy wet spring snow.

