Rain chances rise late this week, with severe storms possible on the Plains

Today’s Forecast:

Moisture will increase across the state on Thursday, and while yesterday's showers had a tough time reaching the ground before evaporating, today's showers and storms will have a better chance. Showers will reach I-25 and the Plains towards mid-to- late afternoon, and wrap up this evening. Where dew points are higher on the eastern Plains, a few strong to severe storms will be possible, with 1" hail and gusts to 60 mph the main threats. We're talking about portions of Kiowa, Prowers and Baca counties.

Temperatures today will remain warm, and could be up a degree or two from yesterday. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s on the Plains, with 60s and 70s for Teller County and the mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 41. After a few sprinkles on Wednesday, moisture will increase on Thursday, allowing for a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to form this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 42. Thursday will be just a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and with more moisture moving in from the east this afternoon, we could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms over Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 44. Much like yesterday, skies will turn unsettled this afternoon. But unlike yesterday, we should see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms due to increasing moisture.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 33. Dry skies and sunshine this morning will give way to better chances for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in Teller County. With highs in the 60s today, snow levels will be above city limits, at around 10,000 to 11,000 feet.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Skies will turn unsettled this afternoon, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms today compared to what we saw yesterday.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. Moisture will advect into the eastern Plains on Thursday, with increasing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. In the far southeastern part of the state, there's a small risk for severe hail and wind damage.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Bright and sunny skies this morning will turn mostly cloudy this afternoon, with the potential for spotty showers and thunderstorms. While severe weather is not expected, be on the lookout for lightning and remember to head indoors if you hear thunder roar.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Storm clouds will develop this afternoon in the high country, leading to a chance for scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow levels will be fairly high today, up above 10,000 feet. Keep an eye on the sky today for any lightning, especially if you're out and about in the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

A potent cold front tonight will lead to increasing moisture on Friday, with cloudier skies and cooler temperatures across Southern Colorado. In the Pikes Peak Region, highs will drop into the 60s. Showers look to increase in Colorado Springs towards the late afternoon and evening hours. Friday night could be wet for any date night plans.

Highs will rebound into the 70s and lower 80s this weekend on the Plains, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday's forecast looks dry and gusty, with an increased risk of Red Flag Warnings across Southern Colorado.

The wind will remain gusty next Monday followed by a more potent front Tuesday, and the potential for rain and snow showers.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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