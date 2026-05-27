Rain and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday between sips of sunshine

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mild, humid, and mostly cloudy tonight. There will be areas of light rain overnight into early Wednesday morning, favoring the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 68;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with periodic rain showers possible all day, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 74;

It will be mostly cloudy with periodic rain and thunderstorms possible from the morning to evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 72;

Rain and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday throughout the day, with partly cloudy conditions in between showers.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 60;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy with periodic rain showers possible all day, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 65.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with rain showers possible in the morning to early afternoon and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 40-50s; High: 70s;

It will be mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers in the morning, transitioning to spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/48; High: 70/73;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy with light rain possible in the morning, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with spotty rain and thunderstorms possible from late morning to late afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast nearly every day this week. The "driest" days appear to be Friday and Saturday, but the storm chances are never 0%.

After Wednesday's cooler temperatures, highs will rise each day through Saturday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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