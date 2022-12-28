Rain and snow Wednesday night will make for an icy Thursday commute

Tonight's Forecast:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 8 am Thursday for Teller County, far west and north El Paso County, and far NE Fremont County. Travel will become hazardous with overnight heavy snowfall.

This could be a high-impact event for the evening commute between the Pikes Peak Region, Denver, and east along Highway 50 to Limon. Slick roads with slush and snow could turn icy overnight as temperatures fall to freezing. Low visibility during the peak evening commute will only add to the driving danger.

City of Colorado Springs planners for snow plow crews are being cautious about treating the roads as pre-treating with de-icer in rainy conditions means the product will wash away and be ineffective.

Crews are ready to shift no matter the conditions, especially with a stronger storm impact expected to the northwestern parts of the city.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 38; Snow ends by sunrise on Thursday but roads will be icy or snow-packed for the morning commute. Conditions clear out and warm nicely by the afternoon with plenty of melting snow expected.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 am Thursday. Accumulation 1-4 inches.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 45; Light snow possible overnight, ending before sunrise Thursday. Accumulation Trace-1 inch. Partly cloudy and breezy on Thursday afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 44; Light to moderate snow Wednesday night ends well before sunrise Thursday. Accumulation trace-2 inches. Warming with sunshine during the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 31; WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 am Thursday. Accumulation 3-7 inches. Snow ends overnight and the roads will have ice and snow. Some melting will occur during the day with sunshine expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 34; WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 am Thursday. Accumulation 4-8 inches. Snowpack on the roads will make for a tough morning commute. Sunshine and above-freezing temperatures will allow for snowmelt during the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; Snow will favor areas north of HWY 50, especially between HWY 94 and I-70. Accumulation 0-2 inches. Thursday becomes sunny and mild after the morning snow ends by about 9 am.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/26; High: 42/44; A quick burst of snow is possible early Thursday morning. Accumulation of less than an inch. Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy with a breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s; Mountain valleys in general won't see a ton of snow from this storm, but mountain passes will be difficult to navigate. Snow ends early Thursday Accumulation for mountain valleys Trace-2 inches. Breezy and partly cloudy for Thursday afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures climb headed into the weekend, with New Year's temperatures close to average or above average for this time of year. The next cold front and snow chance arrives next Monday.

