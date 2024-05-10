Rain and snow showers tonight and Friday, with winter weather advisories for the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain and snow showers continue tonight. Snow will be in the mountains, dropping to as low as 7,000 feet in elevation. The I-25 corridor and lower elevations will see rain showers.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6 pm Friday for Teller County, the Sangre De Cristos Mountains, and the Wet Mountains.

Snow forecast through Friday evening (most accumulation will take place Thursday night):

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 55;

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms periodically during the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 60;

Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 54;

Cloudy with periodic rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 46;

Cloudy with snow showers in the morning and a wintry mix possible as temperatures climb during the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 51;

Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms possible during the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 30S/40S; High: 60S;

Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to upper 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/36; High: 48/52;

Mostly cloudy with periodic rain and thunderstorms possible all day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20S/30S; High: 40S;

Cloudy with showers all day. There will be a mix of rain and snow showers in the mountains as well as dry periods on Friday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

