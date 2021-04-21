Rain and snow showers possible Thursday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Light scattered snow showers are expected in the mountains and I-25 corridor overnight, ending my Thursday morning. Accumulations will generally be light.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 23; High: 54. Clouds and isolated rain showers with lightning possible in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 26; High: 63. Cloudy with spotty rain possible in the afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low: 29; High: 62. Gusty with clouds on Thursday with isolated rain/thunder in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 17; High: 47. Spotty light snow showers possible throughout the day with minimal accumulation.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Light morning snow will transition to isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s. Breezy and partly cloudy Thursday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 60s. Gusty winds and partly cloudy Thursday afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s. Spotty snow showers through mid-day, transitioning to rain showers below 7,000 feet.

Extended Outlook:

Friday looks similar to Thursday for high temperatures and spotty rain/snow showers and clouds. This weekend will be sunny and warm back to the 60s and 70s.

