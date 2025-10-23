Rain and snow showers move through Colorado on Thursday and Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be near average, and wind will generally be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 65;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. Starting in the late afternoon, there is a chance of rain, which will increase in likelihood through the evening and overnight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 68;

It will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 70;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Thursday. There is a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 61;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of rain showers in the late afternoon, which would turn into a wintry mix at night. Light snow accumulations are possible into Friday, mostly on the grass.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 64;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of rain showers in the evening and night.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

Partly cloudy on Thursday and mild with mid-60s to low 70s. There will be spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, with coverage increasing during the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/42; High: 69/73;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly cloudy with spotty showers possible on Thursday. During the day, the snow line will be between 10,000 to 11,000 feet, and drop as low as 9,000 feet at night.

Extended outlook forecast:

Partly cloudy conditions and spotty light rain are expected to linger on Friday. In the mountains, there will be a wintry mix around 9,000 feet and light snow above that. Temperatures will be cooler in the 50s and 60s.

The sun returns in full force this weekend, and temperatures will rise back to the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be a calmer day with just a light breeze, and Sunday will be breezier with gusts of 20-25 mph.

