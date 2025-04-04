Rain and snow showers Friday afternoon, periods of snow Friday night

Today’s Forecast:

We will start off with chilly temperatures this morning in the 10s, 20s and 30s. We have another incoming piece of energy that will create rain and snow showers this afternoon. These showers will start to move in around the noon hour in the mountains. Thunderstorms will be possible again in the eastern plains.

This storm system has tracked farther south than previously advertised, and places like Trinidad are expected to get heavier snow from the storm compared to Colorado Springs. Confidence is highest for our southern counties in terms of snow totals where they could get 6 to 12 inches of snow. For the Pikes Peak Region, confidence isn't as high, and we could get anywhere from a trace to a couple of inches.

KOAA weather Latest look at our forecast for snow, from Friday afternoon through Saturday (4/4 to 4/5/25)

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 21. Dry skies this morning will give way to scattered snow showers this afternoon and a chance for snow this evening. Given the southern track of today's storm, snow totals in the Springs will be much lower than previously thought, around a trace to 2".

Pueblo forecast: High: 51; Low: 24. Due to the southerly track of today's storm, impacts from rain and snow will be much less significant compared to areas to our south. With snow levels this afternoon around 6,000 feet, scattered afternoon rain showers will give way to a chance of snow tonight. Totals under 1".

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 26. Scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon will give way to a chance of snow tonight and Saturday morning. Snow totals may range from a light dusting to 2".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 14. Cold, unsettled and windy on Friday, with scattered snow showers during the day and ongoing chances for snow this evening. Snow totals from 2-4".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Areas of fog this morning will give way to cloudy, cold and breezy conditions this afternoon. A chance for scattered snow showers will increase during the afternoon hours, and remain possible into Saturday morning. Snow totals from 2-5".

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will change over to snow tonight as snow levels lower dramatically after sunset. While Kim in eastern Las Animas County could see several inches of accumulations, accumulations closer to the Arkansas River Valley may range from nothing to 1".

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. We'll be placed under a Winter Storm Warning on the southern I-25 corridor starting at 3 pm, with the heaviest snow expected to form late tonight, wrapping up during the first half of the day on Saturday. Snow totals from 4-8" in Walsenburg, and 6-12" for Trinidad.

KOAA weather Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect starting Friday afternoon

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Heavy snow will develop by Friday afternoon, with a Winter Storm Warning going into effect starting at 3 pm. These warnings will last until 3 pm Saturday. 6-18" of snow will be possible in the Wet Mountains, with 8-20" for the southern Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow showers will linger overnight and into Saturday morning, especially south of Highway 50. Snow will likely end before noon in most areas, but the cloud cover and cooler temperatures will linger throughout the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 30s and 40s.

Beyond Saturday, a ridge of high-pressure will start to build behind this latest storm system. Warmer temperatures and a quieter weather pattern will set into place just before the work week. Highs on Sunday will rise into the 50s and 60s, with highs warming into the 70s by early to middle parts of next week.

