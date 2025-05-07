Rain and snow showers continue Wednesday before winding down this evening

Today’s Forecast:

With yesterday's storm moving slowly into Kansas, today's forecast will remain unsettled, with periods of rain and snow continuing to impact Southern Colorado. That said, it will not be as wild as what we saw on Tuesday, with showers more on the scattered side throughout the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect this morning along the Palmer Divide until 9 am, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until noon. Additional snow amounts and areas of fog may impact travel in these areas today, especially during the morning commute.

Temperatures will rebound by several degrees today, warming into the 40s and 50s, with a few lower 60s possible on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 37. While the clouds will stick around most of our day on Wednesday, the rain and snow won't be as impactful as what we saw yesterday, with scattered showers during the day and drier skies this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 38. While not as rainy as yesterday, Wednesday's forecast will remain cool and unsettled, with periods of rain and even a few isolated thunderstorms through late this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 38. Rain showers will come and go on Wednesday, with daytime highs today around 15 degrees below seasonal averages.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 27. Snow levels will fluctuate between 6,500 and 7,500 feet today in Teller County. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until noon, with the potential for an additional 1-2" of snow today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. It's been a foggy and sometimes snowy morning so far in northern El Paso County, where a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 am. Warming temperatures, rising snow levels and scattered showers will continue at times today.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday as yesterday's storm moves east and takes most of the moisture with it. By this evening, the rain should come to an end.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Rain will continue at times on Wednesday before tapering off this evening. Drier skies are expected to follow heading into Thursday as rain chances drop down to around 20% to 30%.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Snow showers will continue at times today in the southeastern mountains, where a Winter Storm Warning is set to continue until the lunch hour. Additional amounts of 1-3" will be possible today.

Extended outlook forecast:

As high pressure builds into Southern Colorado late this week, it will do two things. The first is a warm-up, with highs in Colorado Springs and Pueblo returning to the 0s on Thursday and the lower to middle 70s both Friday and Saturday.

The second outcome from high pressure will be drier skies. Moisture will mainly favor areas over and near the higher terrain late this week, where daily shower and thunderstorm chances will continue. On the Plains, our rain chances will hover around 20% to 30% through Saturday. Mother's Day looks mainly dry, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

