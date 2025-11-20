Rain and snow move through southern Colorado on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with snow moving into the mountains from the southwest overnight. Temperatures will be below freezing in the mountains and above freezing in the plains, in general.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for:

Eastern San Juans above 10,000 feet from 11 pm Wed - 11 pm Thurs, snow totals 4-8".

Sangre De Cristos above 11,000 feet from 5 am Thurs - 5 am Fri, snow totals 4-8".

Pikes Peak above 11,000 feet from 11 am Thurs - 5 am Fri, snow totals 5-8".

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 53;

Mostly cloudy with NE wind at 5-15 mph. Rain showers are possible throughout the day. A wintry mix is possible overnight, with little to no accumulation in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 56;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with periodic rain showers. Wind will be out of the NE at 5-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 53;

It will be mostly cloudy with rain showers possible on Thursday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 43;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a wintry mix or snow throughout the day. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 49;

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with rain showers during the day, transitioning to a wintry mix and snow at night into Friday morning.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

It will be mostly cloudy with periodic rain showers during the day, favoring areas north of HWY 50 in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/36; High: 51/52;

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of rain showers.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s;

It will be mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow showers. The snow line will be around 8,000 feet during the day, dropping to 7,000 feet at night.

Snow total forecast November 20-21, 2025:

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

